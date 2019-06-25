No injuries in Smithfield fire

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from Smithfield, Windsor, Carrolton, and the Isle of Wight Rescue Squad responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bowling Green Road for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke showing from a single story home. The fire was marked under control a short time later.

There were no injuries reported.

The occupant of the home will be displaced and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.