ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a tractor-trailer in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say it happened on Route 10 just before 6:30 a.m. and downed some power lines.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked as of 8:30 a.m., police say.

No other details were available in a press release, but police said more information will be released when it’s available.