New York man arrested in Isle of Wight on multiple felony child pornography charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A New York man has been arrested and facing multiple felony child pornography charges.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Maxwell Mark Gojmarac from Grand Island, New York, was arrested Monday on 6 counts of producing, distributing, and financing child pornography.

The circumstances on his arrest or what lead up to his have not yet been released.

