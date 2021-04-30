NAACP launches campaign calling for termination of Windsor police chief and officer

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Three weeks after a video of Army Lt. Caron Nazario being pulled over by police in Windsor went public, some local leaders believe the town is not doing enough to hold the Windsor Police Department accountable.

The December body camera video, which surfaced publicly earlier this month, shows former Officer Joe Gutierrez and Officer Daniel Crocker pointing guns, pepper spraying and kicking Lt. Nazario.

WAVY sister station 8News spoke with Nazario Thursday at Virginia State University during a unity march. He said because of his ongoing lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages from Gutierrez and Crocker, he could not give an interview.

“The best opportunity would be to contact my lawyer,” he told 8News.

The law firm representing Nazario, Thomas H. Roberts & Associates, P.C., told 8News there is no major update in the case as of Thursday.

After the video surfaced, the Windsor Police Department fired Gutierrez. However, Crocker remains employed.

“With some additional training and a few more years under his belt, he will serve his community well,” Chief Rodney Riddle said about Crocker at a news conference earlier this month.

Brandon Randleman with Isle of Wight NAACP is demanding more. The chapter continues calls for both Chief Riddle and Officer Crocker’s resignation or termination.

“We asked for one thing. That was accountability. That’s it,” Randleman told 8News.

However, Randleman does not feel as though they are receiving accountability. The NAACP chapter met with Windsor town officials last week.

“The meeting was two hours. A lot of times it felt like it was just going over their head,” he explained.

After Chief Riddle refused to step down and the town officials refused to terminate him nor Crocker during the meeting, NAACP launched an online campaign.



“We want to work with them but it’s hard to work with the same leaders that cause the problem, and I think that’s our major situation right now,” Randleman said.

The firm handling communications for the Town of Windsor said Thursday that town officials stand behind Riddle and Crocker.

Last week, Chief Riddle presented a new policy plan to Town Council. The police department has also started new implicit bias training.