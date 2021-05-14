NAACP asks for Isle of Wight commonwealth’s attorney to recuse herself in traffic stop case, AG to make decisions

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The NAACP is asking Isle of Wight Commonwealth’s Attorney Georgette C. Phillips to recuse herself in the case of a Black Army officer who was pepper sprayed by police during a traffic stop in Windsor.

“Since this incident, our local chapter has called for full accountability and transparency amongst

the Town of Windsor officials and the Windsor police department,” the NAACP said in a statement. “Instead we have seen the local government unapologetically stand by the actions of these officers, provide the citizens with incoherent answers and have used their powers to stifle the transparency process.”

The NAACP is also asking Gov. Ralph Northam to authorize Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office to review all evidence from the Virginia State Police investigation into the case, and make any and all legal decisions.

“Our state and federal officials have shown that they take this matter seriously and the concerns of

the citizens of Windsor have not fallen on death ears. Governor Northam through his executive

powers authorized the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident, Attorney General

Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has opened a patterns and practice case into the Windsor Police

Department and Congressman Scott has asked the Department of Justice to investigate this case

as well.”

Two Town of Windsor police officers pulled over Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario back in December, believing he was missing a license plate on his new SUV.

During the stop, body camera video shows officers pointing guns at Nazario, pepper spraying him and pushing him to the ground.

The officer who pepper sprayed Nazario was later fired. Nazario is also asking for at least $1 million in damages and for the court to rule that the two officers violated his rights, including rights under the Fourth Amendment.

The NAACP plans to hold a news conference and march for police accountability at noon Friday in Richmond.