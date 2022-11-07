ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned during an overnight crash in Isle of Wight.

According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the crash around 1:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Route 10 and Berry Hill Road.

When they got to the scene, crews found the vehicle overturned with one occupant trapped. They were soon able to stabilize the car and extricated the motorist who was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Route 10 crash, Nov. 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department) Route 10 crash, Nov. 7, 2022 (Courtesy – Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)