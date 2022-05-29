ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle moments after he himself struck a deer in Isle of Wight Saturday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Joyners Bridge Road near Hunt Club Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man from Courtland, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a deer which ejected him into the roadway.

A passenger vehicle traveling in the same direction then struck the motorcyclist as he was lying in the roadway. State Police say the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.