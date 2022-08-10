SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died after being struck in a head-on crash Sunday on Nike Park Road in Smithfield.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 5 p.m. east of Battery Park Road.

57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis was heading east on his motorcycle when police say the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX made an unsafe lane change while heading west, striking Hillis.

Hillis was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, and later VCU Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Suffolk resident Justin Andrew Fatherly, was charged with reckless driving at the scene. Police say alcohol nor speed are believed to be contributing factors.