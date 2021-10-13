Mother makes plea for answers after son killed in workplace shooting in Isle of Wight; suspect still at large

COMO, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s almost been three weeks since a man was shot and killed on his first day of work at a warehouse in Isle of Wight County.

Investigators say they know who pulled the trigger, but can’t find him.

Rakim Breeden was working at Safco just outside Windsor. There was an argument on Sept. 23 after Rakim accidentally broke Preston Thomas’ cell phone. Deputies say Thomas went to his car and got a gun.

“I want to ask him what was he thinking,” Rakim Breeden’s mother, Mary Breeden, said. “Who gave him the right to take my son’s life over a telephone?”

Thomas has been on the run ever since. Deputies say the leads have run dry.

“Why run?” Mary Breeden said. “They have you on camera. Give yourself up. Face your consequences. You were a man when you pulled that gun. Now, be a man.”

Every day, Mary Breeden prays for that phone call that Thomas is in custody.

“This has been horrific for me and my family,” she said. “We need some closure and that’s all we ask.”

That closure won’t begin until Thomas is behind bars, she said. Only then will justice be served.

“My son was murdered, and I need him to pay,” Breeden said.