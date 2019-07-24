Live Now
Mother gets 20 years in death of 5-year-old Isle of Wight boy

Isle of Wight

Left to Right: Jaye Hadley and Justin Cox.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A mother who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the death of her 5-year-old son.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports Jaye Hadley was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for second-degree murder and child abuse.

Hadley and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Cox, were arrested in January 2018 after Levi Robertson was flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and placed on life support. Robertson later passed away.

Cox entered an Alford plea for child abuse and involuntary manslaughter. The plea meant he acknowledged there is enough evidence for a likely conviction, but did not admit guilt.

Cox is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

