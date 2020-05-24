Missing North Carolina teens, 15 and 14 YOA, leads police pursuit in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Two missing girls from North Carolina were located after they led police through pursuit in Isle of Wight Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, a vehicle came through a trooper’s radar in Sussex County driving at 84/55MPH.

The trooper reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 460, however the vehicle accelerated which prompted a pursuit.

Authorities were able to run the vehicle registration through the National Crime Information Center and found that the vehicle was connected to a report of two missing teenage girls.

The pursuit proceeded down Route 460 through Zuni and Windsor in Isle of Wight and ended after the driver of the vehicle struck the patrol car and came to stop.

The missing teenage girls, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken into custody, according to Sgt. Anaya.

Police say the parents of the girls were called to take custody of the teens.

