Man wanted in connection to abduction and robbery in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight deputies are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man in connection to an abduction and robbery on June 30.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for 30-year-old Deon Marcel Gatling in connection with an abduction and robbery that happened in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight.

During the incident, reports claim that an elderly man was returning home from a trip to Walmart in Franklin when Gatling allegedly confronted him at his home and forced him to hand over his wallet and credit cards.

The elderly man was forced into the trunk of a car and taken to an unknown location before being released later in the morning in the Churchland area in Chesapeake.

While the man was in the trunk, money was withdrawn from his bank account at an ATM in Murfreesboro, North Carolina and then a second time in Chesapeake at another business, reports say.

Gatling currently has warrants for abduction, robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, credit card theft and fraud, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Gatling’s last known address was in the 100 block of Eleytown Road in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

Gatling has brown eyes, black hair, 220 pounds, has a dark complexion, and has tattoos covering both of his arms and his chest.

Police released a picture of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.