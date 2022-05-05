ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to several decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old.

Court documents show that Jaylin Freeman was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 30 years suspended in connection to the murder. He was sentenced Wednesday, nearly five months after he pleaded guilty.

Once released, he faces 10 years of supervised probation.

Freeman was originally charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His 2nd-degree murder charge was certified to a grand jury. His other charges, however, were dropped.

Investigators say Casey Dakota Cagle was killed in a robbery at the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park in Carrsville on December 6, 2020. The medical examiner ruled he died of a gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, Shamon Reid-Wilkerson and Freeman were charged in connection with the murder.

Freeman and Reid-Wilkerson were arrested days following the incident, which happened at an Isle of Wight County mobile home park in December 2020. The shooting left 19-year-old Casey Dakota Cagle dead after a robbery at the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park in Carrsville. Cagle was found inside a car.

Previously, Shamon Reid-Wilkerson was sentenced last month to five years with three years and six months suspended on a charge of accessory after a homicide. He will serve two years of supervised probation.