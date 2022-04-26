ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man will serve a year and a half in prison for a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in Isle of Wight County in December 2020.

Shamon Reid-Wilkerson was sentenced on Monday to five years with three years and six months suspended on a charge of accessory after a homicide. He will serve two years of supervised probation.

A second person, Jaylin Freeman, pleaded guilty to his charges in December 2021 in Isle of Wight Circuit Court.

Investigators say Casey Dakota Cagle was killed in a robbery at the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park in Carrsville on December 6, 2020. The medical examiner ruled he died of a gunshot wound.

