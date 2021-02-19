Man sentenced for abduction, robbery of elderly man in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – The man arrested for the kidnapping and robbery of an elderly man in Isle of Wight County in June of 2019 just pleaded guilty to the crime.

On Wednesday, court records show Deon Gatling pleaded guilty to a list of charges, including abduction, robbery and credit card fraud.

Officials say Gatling approached the man outside his home in Franklin and forced him to hand over his wallet and credit cards, then stuffed him into the trunk of a car.

Authorities say Gatling withdrew money from the man’s bank account at two different locations, then eventually let the man go in Chesapeake.

Police tracked down Gatling and arrested him in Bertie County, North Carolina

Gatling was sentenced to 67 years, with all but 7 1/2 years suspended.