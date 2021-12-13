Man pleads guilty in 2020 murder of 19-year-old found dead in car in Isle of Wight

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — One man has pleaded guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old found dead inside a car at an Isle of Wight County mobile home park in 2020.

Jaylin Freeman pleaded guilty to his charges Monday in the Isle of Wight Circuit Court. His sentencing is set for March 14, 2022.

Freeman is one of two men initially charged in the murder of 19-year-old Casey Dakota Cagle in 2020. The other man accused is Shamon Reid-Wilkerson who has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Investigators say Casey Dakota Cagle was killed in a robbery at the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park in Carrsville on December 6, 2020. The medical examiner ruled he died of a gunshot wound.

Freeman and Reid-Wilkerson were arrested days following the incident.

Freeman, from the 32000 block of Riverdale Drive in Southampton County, was arrested in the 1600 block of Dorchester Square Apartments in Franklin. The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says it had help from the Franklin Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Windsor Police Department. He was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Reid-Wilkerson, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of Elmwood Drive in Franklin, was arrested Monday at the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home. He faces the same charges as Freeman, as well as a conspiracy charge.

Following their arrests, both suspects were taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with bond denied.