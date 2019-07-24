Man accused of abducting, robbing elderly man in Isle of Wight arrested in Bertie County

Undated photo of Deon Marcel Gatling provided by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A man who authorities say abducted a senior citizen and stuffed him in the trunk of a car for hours was arrested in Bertie County, North Carolina, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants last weekend for 30-year-old Deon Marcel Gatling in connection to a June 30 abduction and robbery.

Gatling is facing charges including abduction, robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, credit card theft and fraud, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said an elderly man returning home from a trip to Walmart was confronted by Gatling, who forced him to hand over his wallet and credit cards.

Gatling allegedly forced the man into the trunk of acar, and then withdrew money from his bank account at two different locations. He then let the elderly man go in the Churchland area in Chesapeake.