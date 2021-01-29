Local vape shop owner pleads guilty to illegal gaming, money laundering charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A local vape shop owner pleaded guilty this week to charges of running an illegal gambling operation and money laundering.

Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marjorie Fischer in mid-November 2017, weeks after they raided her shop on Carrollton Boulevard.

The shop, Wicked Vapes, had been at the center of an investigation into illegal gambling for several months prior to the sting.

Initially, she plead not guilty to the charges in 2018.

Fischer then plead guilty on Jan. 28, 2021 to one count of operating an illegal gaming operation and one count of money laundering.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the charges were taken under advisement for a period of two years.

During that time, Fischer will be on supervised probation, complete 200 hours of community service in Isle of Wight County, forfeit all property and currency seized from the business, pay court costs, and remain of good behavior.

If she complies with all terms and conditions, the Commonwealth’s Attorney says that at the end of the two-year period, she will be found guilty of two misdemeanor offenses with suspended jail sentences.

If she fails to comply with any of the terms and conditions or fails to remain of good behavior, the Commonwealth’s Attorney says Fischer will be found guilty of the felony charges with no agreement as to the sentencing.

There review will be held on Jan. 25, 2023.