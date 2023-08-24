CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — A single-story home in Carrollton was supposed to be the forever home for Charlitta Knightnor and her husband Maurice Doctor.

Knightnor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis shortly after the birth of her daughter 10 years ago. But what happened at the home on the night of January 20, 2022, could haunt this family forever.

(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

(WAVY Photo – Regina Mobley)

“Prayer, prayer, prayer that’s all I can do,” said Knightnor, who sat in her home surrounded by moving boxes that contain clothing and scores of framed photos that captured the life she used to know. She is preparing to move with her children — ages, 10, 11, and 15 — but their destination is unknown.

The home, which she beautifully decorated with red, black and gray accessories, went into foreclosure after her husband was allegedly stabbed to death at the hands of his mother-in-law, 69-year-old Theresa Knightnor. Charlitta and her children witnessed the domestic dispute that involved the senior Knightnor, her daughter and her son-in-law. The grandmother often visited the family home to assist the children as they prepared for a bus ride to school.

“Things just went too far; it was just an accident,” said Charlitta. Prosecutors initially charged Theresa Knightnor with second-degree murder, but the case was later upgraded to first-degree murder. A jury trial date is set for the morning of Oct. 2.

Charlitta Knightnor: Me and the kids can’t talk to her until the trial is over.

Regina Mobley: Who told you that?

Charlitta Knightnor: The judge.

Regina Mobley: So you are under a judge’s orders to cease all communications with your mother at a time when you need her most?

Charlitta Knightnor: Yes, she just was in the hospital and we couldn’t even go see her. She had a blood clot on her lung.

Charlita also told 10 On Your Side her family has not been visited by social workers from local agencies, nor has she received services from the state’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program, which is administered by local prosecutors.

With death and disability benefits combined, Knightnor said she gets $2,200 per month in assistance and $320 dollars per month in SNAP benefits. She’s preparing to move into a hotel while on a waitlist for affordable housing.

Charlitta offered an appeal to the people of Hampton Roads, as she has established a GoFundMe page to help with mounting expenses.

“We are going to be homeless on the 31st of August,” said Charlitta while fighting off tears. “If there’s any way you can help us, just asking, if you can help us, anything, thank you.”