Juvenile in serious condition following head-on crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was airlifted to a trauma center in serious condition Tuesday after a head-on crash in Smithfield.
The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning about the crash, which happened at the intersection of Waterworks Road and Mount Holly Creek Lane.
The juvenile was airlifted via Nightingale, the department said.
