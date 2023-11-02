CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Carrollton area Thursday evening, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and investigators responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 12000 block of Smiths Neck Road in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County around 5:30 p.m.

Photo taken around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Courtesy: Ben West

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He later died at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

The victim was identified on Friday as 39-year-old Marvin Guillaume-Sam, from Flushing New York. His body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Norfolk for an autopsy.

Investigators are actively investigating, the sheriff’s office said, including trying to figure out the his connection to Isle of Wight.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillaume-Sam, the victim, was shot on the property of a mobile home next to Bubble Gum Lane.

There are a few structures on the property behind the mobile home, and investigators did not specify which one.

“We know for whatever reason, our victim ended up in the vicinity of that property,” said Capt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. “We know there was a shooting, and we know we have a deceased male that died from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The victim’s body was found in the back seat of a dark green Honda, his clothes left on the side of Bubble Gum Lane.

Two stories are unfolding in the search warrant narrative.

Guillaume-Sam’s girlfriend told investigators they arrived at the mobile home with an individual named Breeze.

Breeze and Guillaume-Sam went into a structure to make contact with the owner, and a single gunshot is heard.

Breeze came running out and left the scene in another car parked nearby.

“My number one concern is, how did he get shot, and why do I have a man who is deceased from New York within the Carrollton area,” Potter said.

We went to the mobile home but was told by a woman on the front step,

“We have no comment, and I want you to leave the property now,” she said with her pit bull not too far away.

According to the search warrant, the owner of the property, who is related to the woman who told 10 On Your side to leave, told a different story — that he received a call, there was vehicle in the driveway, he came home and found Guillaume-Sam in his backyard, bloody and attempted to transport him in the green Honda to a hospital.

It is clear investigators have issues with that part of the story.

“Here is what I care about,” Potter said. “Why did he get shot, and what is his connection to bring him here? Also, how he ended up in the car will be answered when this investigation comes full circle.”