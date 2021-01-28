IWCS considers returning some students to 5 day week

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools announced it is considering moving

some students who are on the In-Person Continuum to a full weekly schedule in February.

Officials say that they plan to monitor cases and quarantines over the next several weeks and “if the numbers are favorable,” they plan to return pre-K through 5th grade students to in-person learning. This puts the kids in class five days a week, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

IWCS will make an announcement by Monday, Feb. 8, regarding the final decision. Information on student transportation and schedule modifications will be shared once details are finalized.

“By this date, IWCS will finish replacing tables with desks at our elementary schools. The desks will help physically distance students in the classroom. In addition, we also have almost 500 employees

who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine with many receiving their first dose last week,” the school said in a statement released Thursday.

The In-Person Continuum model allows for students to move between learning remotely, learning on a hybrid model, or learning in person five days a week, based on data related to COVID-19.

The school also said that since opening Sept. 8, there have been no cases of student to student spread, student to teacher spread, or teacher to student spread.

If there are issues with rising numbers of cases or quarantines, the statement says Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton can close a classroom, a school, or even the entire division and return students to temporarily remote or hybrid learning if necessary.

This decision does not impact students on the Virtual Learning Model for the second semester