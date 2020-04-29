IWCS announces additional remote hotspots for students in need of internet access

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools announced that as of Wednesday, four school buses will be stationed throughout the county to use as a mobile hotspot for those who need internet access.

The buses will park in select locations and will stay there throughout the remainder of the school year. The hotspots are for IWCS students and parents to come and download assignments that can be worked on at home. Additionally, all nine schools in the division have a wireless signal accessible from their parking lots.

Locations and schedules are as follows:

Access is available 24/7 in the parking areas of all Isle of Wight County public schools.

The buses will be in the select locations with 24/7 WiFi access unless otherwise listed. The WiFi can be accessed using the IWCS Secure network on a school-issued device and the IWCS Guest network on all other devices.: Otelia Rainey Community Center, 33475 Carver Rd., Franklin, VA 23851 (dawn to dusk access) Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5358 Zuni Circle, Zuni, VA 23898 Carrollton Cove Shoppes, 15042 Carrollton Blvd, Carrollton, VA 23314 First Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 5230 Old Stage Hwy, Smithfield, VA 23430

Signals may also be available at other Isle of Wight County facilities, such as: public libraries courthouse complex facilities parks and recreation buildings fairgrounds

Additional locations that may have free WiFi: fast-food restaurants (ex. McDonald’s, Taco Bell) Camp Community College, Smithfield Campus grocery stores (Kroger, Food Lion) Community Electric Cooperative, 52 W. Windsor Blvd, Windsor, VA 23487



The information can also be downloaded in the IWCS WiFi flyer below.

