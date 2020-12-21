Isle of Wight students decorate annual ‘giving tree’ for families in need

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Students from Carrollton Elementary School helped organized donations for families in need during the holidays.

The Carrollton Elementary School Cardinals Care Club organized their annual Giving Tree for this year, but with a new online twist fitting for 2020.

Each year, students decorate a tree with donated hats, scarves, gloves, and masks which are available for students and families who may need them, no questions asked.



However, the school still has an indoor tree for in-person students but this year they added an outdoor tree for virtual families.