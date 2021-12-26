Isle of Wight Sheriff’s K9 passes away after cancer diagnosis

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office passed away on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Benny, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office K9, was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis and bone cancer.

While we were all hoping for Benny to smile with us for a few more years and enjoy his retirement, it was simply his time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Benny protected not only our communities in Isle of Wight but he was frequently called to assist and serve the citizens of Suffolk, Southampton, Franklin and Newport News.”

He was described as always having a “smiling face” and “being the best boy.”