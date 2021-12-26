Isle of Wight Sheriff’s K9 passes away after cancer diagnosis

Isle of Wight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Benny, Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office K9 (photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office)

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office passed away on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Benny, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office K9, was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis and bone cancer.

While we were all hoping for Benny to smile with us for a few more years and enjoy his retirement, it was simply his time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Benny protected not only our communities in Isle of Wight but he was frequently called to assist and serve the citizens of Suffolk, Southampton, Franklin and Newport News.”

He was described as always having a “smiling face” and “being the best boy.”

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10