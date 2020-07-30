Isle of Wight selects different return-to-school plans for students depending on grade level

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight School Board voted on a return-to-school plan that looks a bit different from other districts in our region.

A special meeting was held Thursday morning at Westside Elementary School in Smithfield to finalize the plan for the start of the 2020/2021 school year. It was open to the public and also live streamed.

Board members had differing opinions, which they expressed during Thursday’s meeting. In the end, they voted 3-2 to approve the following plan: high school students will start the year with 100% remote learning, but elementary and middle school students will return under a ‘parents choice hybrid plan’ that includes some in-person learning. Parents of elementary and middle school students will be given the choice to have their children do 100% virtual learning or hybrid.

For the in-person A/B schedule, one group will go Monday/Wednesday; the other group will go Tuesday/Thursday.

After the vote, board members amended the plan to allow for CTE students to also be allowed to return under the hybrid model.

In June, IWCS conducted a survey of parents and employees to gather feedback on the reopening of schools. Click here to see the survey results.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thorton explained the decision to open at the elementary level and not at the high school level, “In the governor’s plan… if you socially distance, which could mean A/B, they are recommending PK-3 and special education students attend in a socially distance environment because it has basically been proven that they are the most difficult to educate virtually.” He added that in high school, those students are not in a cohort. They do have to switch classes, which puts many students in the hallway, even when using an A/B schedule.

The board will reevaluate the current plan before the end of the first nine weeks to determine how to proceed.

The district will have informational meetings next week for parents to help them make a decision on what’s best for their child. Wednesday, August 5 at George Tyler Middle at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 at Westside Elementary at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All of these meetings will also be live streamed. Parents will need to make their decision by Monday, August 10. The first day of the new school year is Sept. 8.

Watch the full July 30 school board meeting at this link.

Latest Posts