Isle of Wight Schools returning to in-person learning Jan. 19

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight Schools say they’re prepared for a return to in-person learning next week.

The return to the hybrid in-person model on Tuesday, Jan. 19 comes after two weeks of quarantine after winter break. Coronavirus metrics locally and nationwide are at record levels overall, but Isle of Wight says measures are in place to safely reopen.

“While numbers in the community may be high, those numbers do not correlate to the percent positivity in schools. Those numbers have been very low due to the mitigation measures in place in all of our buildings and offices and we have experienced no spread among students.”

While many other school districts remain fully online, Isle of Wight isn’t alone in switching back to in-person. Chesapeake will also return on Jan. 19, and its teachers started receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week. Isle of Wight teachers so far have not been able to get the vaccine.

The district is reminding students and staff in the district to continue to stay safe by wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet away from others, etc. to prevent infection going forward.