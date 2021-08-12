Isle of Wight School Board meeting Thursday to talk masks, other back to school plans

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight School Board is expected to talk rules for masking and other back to school plans Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m.

Isle of Wight is one of several local districts who haven’t decided on whether to masks mandatory for all students and staff.

Gov. Ralph Northam has said a new state law requires school districts to follow CDC guidance, which currently recommends masking for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. He’s talked about legal action against districts that don’t comply, but it’s unclear how that would go about.

Look for updates tonight.