Isle of Wight releases updated meal distribution times and locations for Monday

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight announced on Sunday that they will adjust times and locations for meal distribution as a result of coronavirus school closures.

Fifteen new locations will be added and school busses will now deliver to a total of 31 locations beginning Monday, March 23. This adjustment was made to give more students throughout the county an opportunity to receive meals.

Meals will continue to be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday through Friday at Smithfield High School, Georgie Tyler Middle School, and Carrsville Elementary School.

New and updated stops with the respective serving times can be found below.

New stops in the northern areas of the county:

Morris Creek Apartments/John Rolfe Area: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wrenn’s Mill Estates: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jones Creek Mobile Home Community: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Blairs Creek Mobile Home Community: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carrollton Villa Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Smithfield Heights: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Queen Anne’s Court: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Carrollton Meadows: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Sandy Mount: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodbridge Townhomes: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakeside Housing: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverview: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Thomas Park Community: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Revised stops in the northern areas of the county:

Eagle Harbor Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Jersey Park Housing: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Jersey Park Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Smithfield Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Church Manor Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Cedar St. Apartments: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Nest: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Continuing stops in the northern areas of the county (no change):

Rushmere Fire Department: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bradford Mews Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New Stops in the southern areas of the county:

Pocahontas and Lincoln Ave pull off: 12:20 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Walters Ruritan Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Beaver Brook Mobile Home Community: 12:20 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Revised Stops in the southern areas of the county:

Camptown Park: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Georgie Tyler Apartments: 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Windsor Manor Mobile Home Community: 12:20 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Continuing stops in the southern areas of the county (no change):

Bethany Presbyterian Church Zuni: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Twin Ponds Mobile Community: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clydesdale Mobile Community: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Coronavirus school closings info: Meals, schoolwork and more.

Latest News