Isle of Wight NAACP holds press conference after meeting with town leaders about controversial traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight NAACP held a press conference Wednesday afternoon after meeting with the town’s mayor, town manager and police chief.

The private meeting occurred Wednesday morning.

The local NAACP has called on Police Chief Rodney Riddle to resign after the controversial traffic stop in December that led to a U.S. Army officer being pepper-sprayed. An officer involved in the incident has been fired, and Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario is suing the officers.

After weeks of the NAACP reaching out to officials, this was the first meeting between these groups since the video of that traffic stop became public earlier this month.

“We made it clear that unequivocally we are asking for the resignations or the terminations of Police Chief Riddle and officer Crocker,” said Brandon Randleman, an advocacy adviser for the Isle of Wight chapter of the NAACP.

During the meeting, he said they asked Chief Riddle to excuse himself so they could talk to the mayor and town manager.

“I believe we all came into this meeting today hoping for accountability, and unfortunately, we did not get accountability,” said Randleman. “Instead we received comments from the town manager and the mayor that they stand by Chief Riddle and Officer Crocker.”

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox attended the news conference and will have more on what came out of today’s meeting, and how the local chapter of the NAACP plans to call on the community. That live coverage begins tonight on WAVY at 4 p.m.