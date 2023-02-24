NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Isle of Wight man has been sentenced to 81 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of guns and ammunition.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Ronald Devon Matthews was convicted in June 2018 of carrying a firearm without a license, which is a felony in Pennsylvania.

Matthews was arrested in December 2021 after deputies executed a search warrant at his home and discovered a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun and ammunition under the sofa. Deputies say they also found two 9mm pistols, magazines, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest in a gun safe in his bedroom.

While Matthews was in jail, he made phone calls to an accomplice instructing them to clean out his storage unit in Franklin.

Ronald Devon Matthews

Upon learning this information deputies executed a search warrant of the storage unit and found four rifles, four pistols, one shotgun, over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, 2.2 kilograms of marijuana, and a digital scale that had methamphetamine residue.

Matthews was sentenced to 81 months in prison with three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit 14 firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.