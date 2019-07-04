Isle of Wight deputies searching for suspect who abducted ‘elderly man’ from home at gunpoint

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly abducted an “elderly man” from his home at gunpoint last week.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect took the man from his home when he returned from a late night trip to Walmart in Franklin.

Authorities say the suspect took the man to the Murfreesboro, North Carolina area, where his debit card was used to withdraw money at an ATM and then released him.

The victim was unharmed, according to deputies.

Deputies say the suspect is possibly driving a silver vehicle.

Suspect photo from ATM surveillance. Credit: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.