HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County and the towns of Smithfield and Windsor are hosting a job fair.

The job fair will be on Thursday, February 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Smithfield Center on 220 N. Church Street.

The county and towns are hiring for numerous positions including counselors, audit managers, and a Waterworks Operator Trainee.

No registration is necessary and attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. Informal interviews will be held.

Isle of Wight Country jobs

Town of Smithfield jobs

Town of Windsor jobs

For more information, please reach out to Isle of Wight County Human Resources

Linda Tuck

757-365-6266

ltuck@iwus.net

Or

Christina Velez

757-357-6453

cvelez@iwus.net