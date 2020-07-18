Isle of Wight County to consider relocating Confederate monument

The Confederate Monument that sits outside the Isle of Wight Courthouse complex was erected in 1905 (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County leaders have scheduled a public hearing on whether or not to relocate its Confederate monument that sits in front of the government complex.

The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors indicated they will hear comments on September 3 at 6 p.m., tentatively at Smithfield High School.

New state law gives local governments the power to relocate monuments following citizen input and outreach to historical groups.

Thursday night, several citizens came to advocate for the removal of the monument from the historic county complex. Some have labeled monuments to the “Confederate dead” as symbols of oppression, especially toward Black Americans.

The monument was placed in front of what was then the Isle of Wight County Courthouse in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Placed during the height of the “Lost Cause” movement, according to the state Department of Historic Resources, the statue of a soldier atop was likely custom made.

Since the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police, protesters have taken upon themselves the work of taking down symbols of the Confederacy. In the interest of public safety, several other governments have ordered their monuments to be covered to protect them.

“I don’t think no citizen want[s] to destroy the monument,” said Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson. “But they feel like they should not be on public, county-owned property.”

Earlier this week, the governing bodies of both the City of Williamsburg and Pasquotank County in North Carolina voted to move their Confederate monuments.

Latest posts: