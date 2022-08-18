ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools has a new superintendent.

During a special meeting Thursday, the School Board of Isle of Wight County named Dr. Theo Cramer as the new Superintendent for the division.

Dr. Cramer has previously served as a public educators in Maryland for 30 years as a teacher, coordinator, assistant principal, principal, director, executive director, and most recently he served as a community

superintendent in the Howard County Public School System.



“We are excited to welcome Dr. Cramer to Isle of Wight County Schools,” said school board chair Denise Tynes. “The board was impressed with the tremendous amount of experience Dr. Cramer brings to the Superintendent position. He will be able to provide the leadership we need to continue successfully serving the students, parents, and employees of Isle of Wight County Schools.”



“I am extremely honored to be selected by the board as division Superintendent,” said Cramer. “I am passionate about public education and look forward to working with the people of this great community.”



Cramer has worked in three school systems during his 30-year career– the Prince George’s County Public School System, the St. Mary’s County Public School System, and the Howard County Public School System.



He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from South Carolina State University in Political Science/Pre-Law. He obtained his Master of Arts degree in Administration and Supervision from Bowie State University, and received his Doctorate in Educational and Organizational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.



