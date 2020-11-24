ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools has launched a dashboard to document the number of coronavirus cases in its schools.
The system reports the number of students or staff at an IWCS facility who tested positive in a particular week. It also shows the number of quarantined people. It does not break numbers down by school.
The dashboard will be updated weekly.
As of Oct. 28, Isle of Wight County Schools had some students in all grade levels back in school for some form of in-person learning.
As of Nov. 24, there were four students who had tested positive for the coronavirus and 24 in quarantine due to exposure or possible exposure.
Over the last four weeks, there have been six positive students total and 65 quarantined.
As of Nov. 24, one staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus and three were in quarantine due to exposure or possible exposure.
Over the last four weeks, three staff members were positive and 10 quarantined.
Click here to view the dashboard.
Latest News
- Suffolk City Council to hold special meeting about city assessor candidates
- Portsmouth interim police chief, City Council discuss gun violence, officer shortage in the city
- Virginia Beach schools to return students with disabilities to in-person learning Dec. 1
- Isle of Wight County Schools creates COVID-19 dashboard, reports positive tests for 3 staff and 6 students
- VDOT holds virtual information session on Wythe Creek Road widening project