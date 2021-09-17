Isle of Wight County fair underway with rides, food and other favorites

FILE – In this July 23, 2009 file photo, children are silhouetted by the setting sun as they ride a swing ride during the Canyon County Fair in Caldwell, Idaho. (Greg Kreller/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, File)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — For some, there was a little bit of a return to normalcy in Isle of Wight County Friday night.

The annual fair is back at the Joel C. Bradshaw Fairgrounds in Windsor, 21311 Courthouse Highway.

The fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

There are rides, food, and games on top of other favorites like a truck and tractor pull.

The fair runs through the weekend.

You can find out more about all of the fun events by clicking here.

