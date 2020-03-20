Isle of Wight County confirms first coronavirus case

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus on Friday evening.

The Smithfield resident is a 27-year-old female. It is unknown at this time how she contracted the virus.

The Western Tidewater Health Department is investigating and anyone thought to be exposed through contact with her will be contacted by health officials.

This is breaking news story that we will continue to update as information becomes available.

