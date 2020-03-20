Isle of Wight County confirms first coronavirus case

Breaking News
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus on Friday evening.

The Smithfield resident is a 27-year-old female. It is unknown at this time how she contracted the virus.

The Western Tidewater Health Department is investigating and anyone thought to be exposed through contact with her will be contacted by health officials.

This is breaking news story that we will continue to update as information becomes available.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

