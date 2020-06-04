Isle of Wight confirms raccoon tests positive for rabies

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Health Department released information on Thursday confirming that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the county.

The incident that brought this information to light occurred in the Days Point area of Isle of Wight where a dog killed the infected raccoon. The dog, however, was not vaccinated for rabies and is now in isolation for 180-days.

The rabies virus can be transmitted to humans when the infected saliva makes direct contact with an open wound, the eyes, nose, or mouth. Additionally, a bite from an infected animal will cause the virus to be transmitted.

Doctors recommend immediate evaluation and complete treatment for anyone who contracts the virus.

“Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases,” according to VDH officials. “The disease is also fatal in infected domestic dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated.”

District Director for the Western Tidewater Health District Dr. Todd Wagner recommends Isle of Wight residents take the following precautions:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Isle of Wight Animal Control at 757-365-6318 or the Isle of Wight Health Department at 757-279-3078.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats, and dogs.

Ensure all pet dogs, cats, and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. Please consult your veterinarian, Isle of Wight Animal Control, or the Isle of Wight Health Department if you have any questions about pet vaccinations.

Confine your pets to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.

Virginia state law requires that all dogs and cats over the age of four months are vaccinated against rabies.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Latest News