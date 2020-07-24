Isle of Wight conducting school reopening survey, releases back to school plan

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County School Board held a special meeting Thursday night regarding fall reopening plans for school as well as announcing a survey for parents to provide feedback on the instruction plan.

During the meeting, division staff presented a reopening PowerPoint display with safety procedures and proposed instruction plan models for classes (pages 20 through 37).

The survey is based on the models outlined in the PowerPoint and it closes on Monday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. The results and comments will be shared with the School Board to help them decide on the instructional model for September.

In addition to the survey, there will be a Community Input meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m. at Westside Elementary School. Attendees can enter through the front of the building and proceed to the cafeteria where the meeting will take place. It will also be streamed live through the IWCS Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

To speak at the meeting, guests can contact the School Board Clerk in advance at 757-357-8841, or sign up before the meeting begins.

The board is expected to finalize the plan for the division at the Special Called School Board meeting at 9 a.m. on July 30 at Westside. That meeting will also be streamed live on the IWCS Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The July 23 meeting can be viewed online, the school presentation can be found here, and the survey can be found here.

