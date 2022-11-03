ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are currently on the scene after a coffee plant in Isle of Wight County received a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Information is still very limited, however, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 10 On Your Side that the Green Mountain Coffee K-cup plant on Old Mill Road received the bomb threat early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office along with several area K9 teams are currently working to clear the business.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the coffee plant has been evacuated.

No further information has been released.