Isle of Wight becomes latest ‘constitutional’ locality as 2nd Amendment debate continues

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Another Virginia community has voted to become a “constitutional” locality as the debate over gun rights continues throughout the state.

The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to pass a resolution that states it does not support any state legislation that would infringe on the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Viewers called WAVY News 10 to report there were hundreds of attendees at the meeting. Speakers spoke for several hours.

“Criminals do not obey laws,” said William McCarty, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “You can make law, after law, after law but someone bent on not abiding by them are not going to listen.”

The movement to establish “Second Amendment sanctuaries” has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

Yet Isle of Wight, like several other communities, removed the word “sanctuary” and replaced it with “constitutional,” signaling it would not undermine any state laws, even if they don’t agree with them.

“I, as a board member, took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Virginia. Whatever laws come down from the state level … I will do my best to abide by the state law,” said Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson, who represents the Hardy District.

