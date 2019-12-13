Isle of Wight becomes latest ‘constitutional’ locality as 2nd Amendment debate continues

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Another Virginia community has voted to become a “constitutional” locality as the debate over gun rights continues throughout the state.
The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday night to pass a resolution that states it does not support any state legislation that would infringe on the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Viewers called WAVY News 10 to report there were hundreds of attendees at the meeting. Speakers spoke for several hours.
“Criminals do not obey laws,” said William McCarty, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “You can make law, after law, after law but someone bent on not abiding by them are not going to listen.”
The movement to establish “Second Amendment sanctuaries” has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
Yet Isle of Wight, like several other communities, removed the word “sanctuary” and replaced it with “constitutional,” signaling it would not undermine any state laws, even if they don’t agree with them.
“I, as a board member, took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Virginia. Whatever laws come down from the state level … I will do my best to abide by the state law,” said Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson, who represents the Hardy District.
Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:
Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.
Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand:
- Chesapeake: City Council did not make the city a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Exmore: Exmore officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Gloucester County: The Board of Supervisors voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- Hampton: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds voiced their support at the council meeting Dec. 11. The NAACP also attended and came out against the idea. Mayor said the issue is “premature.”
- James City County: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Isle of Wight: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution to affirm its commitments to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.
- Newport News: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd attended a Dec. 10 meeting to voice support for gun rights.
- Norfolk: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd of residents voiced their support Dec. 10.
- Northampton County: The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution expressing its support for the rights of citizens to bear arms under the Second Amendment Dec. 10, but the resolution did not declare it a “sanctuary.”
- Poquoson: Poquoson City Council voted to become a “Constitutional City” and uphold citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 9.
- Southampton County: Southampton officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Suffolk: City Council did not vote on a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, but told residents to bring their concerns about gun rights to Richmond.
- Surry County: County officials did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 5.
- Virginia Beach: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds of residents voiced their support Dec. 3.