Isle of Wight announces expansion of Park to Park trail

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Park officials in Isle of Wight County announced on Thursday afternoon that the second segment of the Park to Park Trail will open later this month.

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the segment at 10 a.m. on June 21. The trail will open to the public following the ceremony.

First announced in November of 2017, the Park to Park Trail is a three-mile-long trail along Battery Park Road and Nike Park Road. The trail’s goal is to provide economic and recreational access to local businesses, restaurants, and park facilities in the Smithfield, Windsor, and Newport election districts.

Ultimately, the trail will connect Nike Park in Carrollton with Windsor Castle Park in Smithfield.

The first two segments of the project cost more than $6 million, which was mostly funded my state and federal transportation grant funds.