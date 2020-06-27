Isle of Wight Animal Shelter in urgent need of canned cat, kitten food

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter posted to its social media on Saturday that the team is in urgent need of canned wet food for kittens and adult cats.

The shelter said it goes through anywhere from a can to a case a day and its cabinets are near empty.

Donations can be dropped of at the facility located at 13044 Poor House Road in Windsor.

Additionally, those who want to donate can do so via the shelter’s Amazon Wish List.

For more information, call 757-365-6318.

