IOW Sheriffs Office is looking to identify suspects in a armed robbery investigation. ( Photo Credit: Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the two suspects in a recent armed robbery investigation.

Police responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. on July 22 at the Carrsville Highway 7-Eleven. The suspects stole less than $100 and cigarettes from the store.

According to a Facebook post, the suspects arrived in a 2003-2008 silver Toyota Corolla. The vehicle came from the Camptown and Franklin direction and was missing the passenger side front hubcap.