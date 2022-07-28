ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the two suspects in a recent armed robbery investigation.
Police responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. on July 22 at the Carrsville Highway 7-Eleven. The suspects stole less than $100 and cigarettes from the store.
According to a Facebook post, the suspects arrived in a 2003-2008 silver Toyota Corolla. The vehicle came from the Camptown and Franklin direction and was missing the passenger side front hubcap.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.