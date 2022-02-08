IOW officials announce $5K reward to find suspect in deadly Safco warehouse shooting

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Rakim Breeden and the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, during which they announced an increased Crime Line reward to help find his killer.

It’s been more than four months since Breeden was killed after an argument at the Safco warehouse outside Windsor. It happened on Breeden’s first day of work and the Sheriff’s Office says it stemmed from a cell phone that fell to the ground.

Investigators say they know who is responsible, 28-year-old Preston Thomas, but have been unable to find him. He’s wanted on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm to commit murder.

Sheriff James Clark sent a personal message to Thomas during the news conference, “Turn yourself in peacefully. If you don’t we will not stop looking for you. We will find you and you will answer to these charges of this senseless murder.”

The chairman of the Isle of Wight/Windsor Crime Line announced on Tuesday that the organization partnered with the Breeden family to increase the reward in this case to $5,000 for information leading to Thomas’ capture.

Crime Line rewards used to be capped at $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. A few years ago, legislation passed that allowed raising the non-taxable reward to $5,000.

The Crime Line number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted to P3TIPS.COM and can be made anonymously.

Corporate sponsor Adams Outdoor Advertising will soon have his wanted posted displayed on electronic message boards throughout the Hampton Roads and Peninsula region.

