IOW school division approves $1,000 stipend for teachers; changes calendar to add holidays

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight School Board has approved changes to the current school calendar.
November 22 and November 23 will now be student and staff holidays, the school division wrote on social media Tuesday morning.
January 3 will be a student holiday and a staff workday.
The January 31 staff workday will be a remote workday.
The board also approved a $1,000 stipend for all teachers to compensate for added responsibilities and the loss of planning time resulting from the pandemic.
The stipend will be issued in the December paycheck.
Isle of Wight is one of the most recent divisions to change their calendars to give teachers some breathing room during a time of burnout and challenging teaching conditions.
Last month, Suffolk Public Schools announced early dismissals every other Wednesday through the end of the year. Shortly after, Virginia Beach City Public Schools also made a similar decision, allowing for early dismissals so teachers to have uninterrupted planning time on certain dates. Some other divisions also followed suit.
