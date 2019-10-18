IOW middle school students moved to high school as sheriff’s office investigates threat

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WAVY) – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Georgie Tyler Middle School Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that as a precaution, all students were moved to Windsor High School.

Lynn Briggs with Isle of Wight Schools said the threat was called in to the school around 11:30 a.m., which is during a lunch bell. As a result, some of the students were fed at the high school.

The middle school shares buses with the high school so they will all be dismissed from the high school. Some of the students left their belongings behind at the middle school, so they are waiting for the building to receive an all-clear so they can return to pick up their things, Briggs said.

