ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 56-year-old Isle of Wight man is in custody after shooting a woman, deputies say.

On Monday, Oct. 23 just before 8 a.m., deputies were called to the 2100 block of Victoria Court in Carrollton for reports of a shooting.

A woman told deputies she heard an unknown man attempting to get into her front door. Deputies say the woman told the man she was calling 911, and as she was dialing 911, the man began firing into the door.

As a result, the woman was shot in the lower leg as she ran the the back of her home, deputies say.

The woman was able to provide deputies with a description of the gunman. Based on that description, deputies were able to take Gregory Davis, who also lives on the 2100 block of Victoria Court, into custody.

Deputies say they were able to recover a gun while arresting Davis. He has been charged with use of a firearm, attempt burglary to commit murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, malicious wounding and attempted murder in the second degree.

Davis is currently being held with no bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.