ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Isle of Wight County is reminding residents that playing or possessing skill games is a criminal activity.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly enacted laws that declared skill games to be illegal gambling devices.

A lawsuit was filed in Emporia Circuit Court challenging the Skill Games ban in 2022, and the court entered an injunction prohibiting enforcement of the ban until a trial could be held.

On Oct. 13, 2023, the Virginia Supreme Court vacated the lower court’s decision and lifted the injunction preventing enforcement of the ban.

Those who continue to operate a skill game device may be subject to penalties including:

a civil penalty in the amount of $25,000 per gambling device

an immediate injunction prohibiting operation of the gambling devices

seizure of the gambling devices

costs associated with investigating and bringing the lawsuit, including attorney fees.

Criminal charges for illegally possessing gambling devices could result in 12 months in jail or up to a $2,500 fine or both.

The charges for being an operator of an illegal gambling enterprise, activity or operation could result in up to five years in prison.

Individuals who play skill games may be charged with a fine up $500.